Advice for First-Time Homebuyers Facing “Fix It” Firsts

Think DIY is NFY (Not For You)? New Homeowner Hub Conquers First-Time Fears with Convenient Tools That Build Confidence in the DIY Home Improvement Process
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 29, 2023
Millennials now make up the largest share of homebuyers (36%) in the U.S. and the majority of the homes (53%) they purchase are fixer-uppers. While younger generations are considered problem solvers, many suffer from DIY “analysis paralysis,” intimidated by their own to-do list. Fortunately, first-time homeowners don’t have to take those first steps alone.

The Home Depot, its mobile app and New Homeowner Hub work in tandem to build DIY confidence and turn your to-dos into done. The hub provides resources like instant access to free interactive virtual workshops and how-to videos on demand. Imagine you see pendant lights in a restaurant that would look great in your new home. The app is made for that! With its image search, store mode and product locator features, you can easily search for a match, find it in the store, down to the aisle, or have it delivered for free.

As first-time homeowners are rolling up their sleeves in anticipation, or trepidation, of tackling their first fix-it projects – many starting during the long Labor Day weekend, The Home Depot’s millennial homeowners Catherine Mootz and Tyler Pelfrey share a few tips.

For more information, visit www.homedepot.com/newhomeowners

