Advanced Air Duct Cleaning with Zerorez Cincinnati

We clean what we can see, but what about what we can’t? Don Meihaus from Zerorez Cincinnati shares why air duct and dryer vent cleaning matters, and what it can mean for your home. Air moves through ductwork several times a day, and getting dust out of the system can help improve breathing quality, support system efficiency, and help keep dirt from coming out of the vent work and landing on carpets or other materials.

Schedule your cleaning at www.zerorezcinci.com and use code TVDUCTS for free dryer vent cleaning with air duct cleaning.

#WCPO9Sponsor