Adopt-a-Bee Program at the Cincinnati Art Museum

There's a new program at the Cincinnati Art Museum that has the community all a-buzz. It's educational for kids and adults alike while supporting an important part of our local ecosystem. We're talking of course about bees! You can adopt and name one of the bees from the Museum's two new hives. Plus there are are prizes for fabulously named bees!
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 12:22:32-04
