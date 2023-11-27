Watch Now
Actress and Author Holly Robinson Peete Shares Her Experience with Overactive Bladder

Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 10:45:04-05

Holly Robinson Peete wants people to know they don’t have to suffer unnecessarily from overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is described as the sudden, often uncontrollable, urge to urinate. Holly started having OAB symptoms several years ago, bringing disruption to her day-to-day activities including while working on films, attending events, and traveling. Like many others suffering in silence, she only got diagnosed recently after speaking to her doctor.

OAB is a highly stigmatized condition, and many patients may feel embarrassed to talk about it or assume it is a normal part of aging. Treatments may include pelvic floor therapy, diet changes and medication.

Holly joined Pete Scalia to share her story and explain how talking to her doctor and starting on treatment has helped her manage her OAB symptoms.

For more information, visit www.TimeToGo.com

