Activist Erin Brockovich to Provide Filters to Daycares and Schools

Erin Brockovich is a true American hero -- most famous for being the activist who helped get justice for consumers in a California community where the water was polluted by a large corporation. Now Erin is teaming up with Brita USA to bring attention to a critical national problem. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that lead pipes continue to serve an estimated 400,000 schools and childcare centers. New EPA rules also require that all schools and childcare facilities in the U.S. be tested for lead in drinking water starting in 2024. While this is major progress for the future, these changes are still a few years away and continue to put our children at risk for lead poisoning and exposure.