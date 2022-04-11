Achieve a Whiter, Younger Looking Smile with Powerswabs

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Do you want an easy boost in your self confidence? Whitening your teeth is a great way to accomplish this! Amy Vanderoef joins us to discuss how Power Swabs Teeth Whitening can whiten your teeth in just five minutes without the painful sensitivity, and details the special offer they have just for you! #WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray