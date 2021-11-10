Watch
AARP Cincinnati: Caregiver of the Year Award

Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 10, 2021
There are over 1.5 million family caregivers in Ohio. They make it possible for their parents, spouses and other loved ones to live independently at home.
Many caregivers don’t think of themselves as caregivers, but they play a critical role in helping with medications, medical care, chores, meals and much more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, family caregivers have faced additional challenges and stress. And many have done it while working full or part-time.
Caregivers are everyday heroes, and just saying thank you isn’t enough and that’s why AARP Ohio is giving $1,000 and a special plaque to the winner of its 2021 Caregiver of the Year Contest. People can nominate themselves or someone they know and be entered for a chance to win. Tell us about your family caregiving story and how you would use the $1000 prize. Nominations are due by November 14 and the winner will be honored November 28 during a virtual concert by famed Ohio jazz pianist Bobby Floyd.

