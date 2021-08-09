AARP Cincinnati: Brain Health and Bollywood Dancing

AARP Cincinnati is excited about its latest new series, Bollywood Dancing & Brain Health, where you can learn some new moves with older adults across Cincinnati and the United States. AARP Ohio has teamed up with a Bollywood instructor to put on this great series! Music engages multiple parts of the brain and helps them work together. Dancing and moving to music not only provides physical exercise, which we know contributes to brain health, it also relieves stress, and can increase social connections with other people and reduce loneliness.
Online classes will be held every Saturday in August from 9am-9:45am. Sign up or learn more at aarp.org/cincinnati.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:29:06-04
