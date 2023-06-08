Watch Now
A World-Class Exhibition in Motoring Excellence Returns to Ault Park

Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 08, 2023
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The 45th annual Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance is happening Sunday, June 11 at Ault Park for a good cause! 200 premier collector vehicles are displayed in the formal gardens of this historic park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field. Rich Frantz from Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Foundation joined Pete Scalia to tell us more.

To purchase tickets or donate, visit www.OhioConcours.com

