A World-Class Exhibition in Motoring Excellence Returns to Ault Park

The 45th annual Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance is happening Sunday, June 11 at Ault Park for a good cause! 200 premier collector vehicles are displayed in the formal gardens of this historic park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field. Rich Frantz from Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance Foundation joined Pete Scalia to tell us more.

To purchase tickets or donate, visit www.OhioConcours.com

