A Whole Health Approach to Helping Our Veterans with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 05, 2021
When it comes to our veterans, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center wants to make sure they have the best care. That's why we want to take a moment to look at the VAMC's whole health approach. Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their well-being and live their life to the fullest. Whole Health focuses on self-care, skill building, and support. We are shifting from a “find it, fix it” disease model of care to one that incorporates the Veterans’ values and purpose. We invite Veterans to create a personal health plan that includes traditional and complimentary approaches. All VA’s are starting to offer chiropractic, acupuncture, hypnosis, biofeedback, meditation, guided imagery, medical massage, yoga, and tai chi as part of the medical package. We are expanding nutrition and whole health coaching services.

Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities or contact the Whole Health team at 513-861-3100 x4881.

