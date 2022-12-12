A Unique and Special Probiotic Drink

What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Rudy Lara from Yakult U.S.A. joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more about the drink!

You can find Yakult at your local Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, or online at YakultUSA.com.

Strawberry Yakult Smoothie



6 large strawberries

240ml yakult (three 80ml bottles)

Directions:

Wash and dry the strawberries

Remove the leaves and stem

Slice the strawberries in half

In a blender, add the strawberries and yakult

Blend the strawberries and yakult together until completely smooth

Enjoy

#WCPO9Sponsor