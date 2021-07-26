A Super Summer Menu for Healthier Meals

Food & nutrition expert Erin Stewart gave us some great ideas for taking advantage of all the citrus and fresh vegetables available in the summer. We also talked about how this ‘food entrepreneur’ is showing people how anyone can afford to eat healthier and more nutritious foods.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray