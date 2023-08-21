Watch Now
A Successful Hope to Dream Event

Hope to Dream
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:44:42-04

Every night across Greater Cincinnati, many children are laying down to sleep on the floor, on couches, or even with other family members, because they do not have a bed of their own. For the seventh year, St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati and Morris Home partnered up to ensure more children have a safe and comfortable bed to fall asleep in.

Morris Home's Communications Specialist, Jessica Ryan, and CEO of St Vincent De Paul Cincinnati, Brad Mcmonigle, joined Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins to talk more about this year's Hope to Dream event.

