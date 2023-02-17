Watch Now
A Special Conversation with Holocaust Survivor Zahava Rendler

Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 17, 2023
Join the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center for a special conversation with Holocaust survivor Zahava Rendler in Reakirt Auditorium at historic Union Terminal on Sunday, February 19.

Visit Ohio’s only Holocaust museum at historic Union Terminal, the site where many Holocaust survivors arrived in Cincinnati to rebuild their lives. Explore more information about their award-winning museum and interactive public events online at https://www.holocaustandhumanity.org.

