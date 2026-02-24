Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A simple step for a smoother-looking neck

Improve the look of wrinkly, crepey neck skin in as little as 4 weeks with a one-step nighttime cream. Limited time offer: $19.95 with free shipping.
As we age, the neck can develop wrinkles, loose skin and crepey texture that can be hard to hide. Many people focus on their face but forget their neck, even though it is one of the areas that can show signs of aging quickly.

Dekliderm Neck Firming Cream is formulated specifically for the delicate neck area and is applied once at night. The clinically studied formula combines Retinol, Bakuchiol, and hyaluronic acid to help visibly improve the look of wrinkly, crepey skin in as little as 4 weeks.

For a limited time, you can try Dekliderm for $19.95 with free shipping. Visit Dekliderm.com or call 1-800-754-0193. Follow Dekliderm on Facebook and Instagram to see more results.

