A preview of the Cincinnati Home + Garden Show

Need inspiration for your home or garden? We’re getting a sneak peek at the Cincinnati Home + Garden Show and what you can expect to see.
The Cincinnati Home + Garden Show is back and offering inspiration for home improvement and outdoor living. Jennifer Egbert, Owner of Egbert’s Landscaping & Lawncare, joined Michelle Hopkins in studio to reveal trends, project ideas, and displays designed to spark creativity.

Attendees can explore exhibits featuring landscaping, lighting, and hands-on demonstrations. Displays will also include plant selections, terrariums, and planters available to take home.

The show runs February 20–22 and February 27–March 1 at the First Financial Convention Center. Get tickets and details now at cincinnatihomeandgardenshow.com

