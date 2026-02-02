Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A one-step solution for crepey neck skin with Dekliderm

Wrinkly, crepey neck skin can be hard to hide. A clinically studied neck cream is showing visible results in as little as 4 weeks with one easy nighttime step.
Wrinkles and loose skin around the neck can make you feel self-conscious, especially as you age. While many skincare routines stop at the jawline, the neck often needs targeted care of its own.

Dekliderm Neck Firming Cream is formulated specifically for the delicate neck area and is applied just once at night. The clinically studied formula combines Retinol and Bakuchiol to help visibly improve the look of wrinkly, crepey skin, with results shown in as little as 4 weeks and virtually no irritation.

For a limited-time Valentine’s Day special, you can try Dekliderm for $19.95 with free shipping. Visit Dekliderm.com com or call 800-754-0193 to order. Follow Dekliderm on Facebook and Instagram to see more results.

