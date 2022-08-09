A New Treatment to Reduce Postoperative Pain

Opioids are often used to treat postoperative pain. Now Dr. Suresh Nayak, orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCincy Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, is trying to get patients through total knee and hip replacement surgeries while minimizing the use of opioids. He’s doing so by using a new, innovative non-opioid option that has become available at the Wellington Specialty Surgery Center.

Dr. Nayak joined Cincy Lifestyle and shared a new treatment (Zynrelef) which aims to reduce postoperative pain, including severe pain; prevent unnecessary exposure to opioids; and reduce or eliminate opioid prescriptions after surgery that could lead to unintended consequences. Here’s why this is crucial:



Over 2 million Americans may become persistent opioid users annually after using opioids for managing pain after surgery.

In 2020, Ohio reported almost 4,400 deaths attributed to opioid overdoses.

More than an estimated 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. from 2020-2021.

See Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning (CV & GI Risks at https://zynrelef.com/prescribing-information.pdf

#WCPO9Sponsor