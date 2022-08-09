A New Treatment to Reduce Postoperative Pain

Opioids are often used to treat postoperative pain. Now Dr. Suresh Nayak, orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCincy Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, is trying to get patients through total knee and hip replacement surgeries while minimizing the use of opioids. He’s doing so by using a new, innovative non-opioid option that has become available at the Wellington Specialty Surgery Center.
Dr. Nayak joined Cincy Lifestyle and shared a new treatment (Zynrelef) which aims to reduce postoperative pain, including severe pain; prevent unnecessary exposure to opioids; and reduce or eliminate opioid prescriptions after surgery that could lead to unintended consequences. Here’s why this is crucial:
- Over 2 million Americans may become persistent opioid users annually after using opioids for managing pain after surgery.
- In 2020, Ohio reported almost 4,400 deaths attributed to opioid overdoses.
- More than an estimated 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. from 2020-2021.
See Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning (CV & GI Risks at https://zynrelef.com/prescribing-information.pdf
