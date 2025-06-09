A New Era of Education Begins at Banyan High School

For students who haven’t found success in traditional schools, Banyan High School offers a fresh start and a future. Opening in August in Bond Hill, Banyan is a tuition-free charter high school for students ages 15 to 21. With flexible morning and afternoon sessions, a self-paced curriculum, and career technical education, Banyan helps teens graduate on their terms. Students can earn industry recognized certifications in business, construction, or healthcare while earning a high school diploma. Enrollment is now open. Visit www.BanyanHigh.org for more information.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..