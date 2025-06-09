A New Era of Education Begins at Banyan High School

For students who haven’t found success in traditional schools, Banyan High School offers a fresh start and a future. Opening in August in Bond Hill, Banyan is a tuition-free charter high school for students ages 15 to 21. With flexible morning and afternoon sessions, a self-paced curriculum, and career technical education, Banyan helps teens graduate on their terms. Students can earn industry recognized certifications in business, construction, or healthcare while earning a high school diploma. Enrollment is now open. Visit www.BanyanHigh.org for more information.
