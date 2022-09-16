A Hope to Dream

Morris Furniture Company is proud to partner with WCPO 9 News and St. Vincent De Paul – Cincinnati to give 75 kids a bed of their own in celebration of their 75th Anniversary. Together, we celebrate these children by giving them the quality sleep they deserve in order for them to excel in school, health, and life in general! A special thank you to Chick-fil-a Cincinnati Northern Kentucky for providing lunch and thank you to Park National Bank for providing backpacks of goodies to each participant this year.

#WCPO9Sponsor