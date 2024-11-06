Watch Now
A Holistic Approach to Wellness at Journey to Wellness Healing Center

Journey to Wellness Healing Center
At Journey to Wellness Healing Center, the goal is simple yet profound: to help individuals find balance in mind, body, and spirit. Through holistic techniques, co-owners Katelin Ison and Kim Holmes provide tailored services to address physical, emotional, and mental imbalances. They work with both people and pets, using personalized methods such as Body, Emotion, and Belief Code to identify root causes of issues that can range from chronic pain and inflammation to stress and burnout.

The center offers a flexible approach, with sessions available in person or virtually. Throughout November, new clients can take advantage of an introductory special for only $65. Visit Journey to Wellness Healing Center to embark on your wellness journey today. Find them at 7426 US Highway 42, Suite 103 in Florence, KY, or online at journeytowellnesshealingcenter.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

