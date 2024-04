Greater Cincinnati Faith & Mental Health Collaborative is hosting A Gathering of Minds on April 26 at the Miami University Voice of America Learning Center! Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia spoke with Dr. Quinton Moss, the CEO & Medical Director of Modern Psychiatry and Wellness, and Pastor Trevor Phillips Sr. from Saving Grace Community Church, to learn more about the event.

For more information and to register, please visit envisionpartnerships.org

#WCPO9Sponsor