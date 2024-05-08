A Doctor’s Guide to Staying Fresh All Day

As the weather gets warmer, our skin care needs change, especially during the summer months when heat and humidity cause body odor. Many parts of the body are susceptible to body odor and require different types of care. By incorporating subtle changes into our body care routines, like swapping heavy creams for lightweight moisturizers, switching out deodorants for more coverage, and drinking plenty of water, we can stay fresh 24/7 no matter what the day has in store for us.

Odor coming from different parts of the body is a normal part of the human experience and nothing to be ashamed of. If a person feels that they want to address their body odor, Secret Whole Body Deodorant provides 72-hour clinically proven odor protection, is gentle on skin, and goes on smooth and clear without pilling.

Board Certified Dermatologist Doctor Jenny Liu joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to share her favorite skin care tips for the whole body and why whole body deodorants are a must-have for summer.

Learn more at secret.com

#WCPO9Sponsor