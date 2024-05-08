Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

A Doctor’s Guide to Staying Fresh All Day

A Doctor’s Guide to Staying Fresh All Day
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:19:59-04

As the weather gets warmer, our skin care needs change, especially during the summer months when heat and humidity cause body odor. Many parts of the body are susceptible to body odor and require different types of care. By incorporating subtle changes into our body care routines, like swapping heavy creams for lightweight moisturizers, switching out deodorants for more coverage, and drinking plenty of water, we can stay fresh 24/7 no matter what the day has in store for us.

Odor coming from different parts of the body is a normal part of the human experience and nothing to be ashamed of. If a person feels that they want to address their body odor, Secret Whole Body Deodorant provides 72-hour clinically proven odor protection, is gentle on skin, and goes on smooth and clear without pilling.

Board Certified Dermatologist Doctor Jenny Liu joined Pete Scalia on Cincy Lifestyle to share her favorite skin care tips for the whole body and why whole body deodorants are a must-have for summer.

Learn more at secret.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.