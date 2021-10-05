A Boo-tacular Way to Spend Time Together as a Family

It’s time to get in the spirit of Halloween! Families looking for ways to enjoy the fall season in a safe and secure way can start with the Boo-tacular for inspiration on how to have fun. We talked to Sherri Landry, a top kid expert from Chuck E. Cheese to share some spooky suggestions.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.