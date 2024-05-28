988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline of Ohio is Available 24/7/365

In times of emotional distress, you now have a lifeline: 988.

Crisis looks very different from one person to the next. That’s why the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline of Ohio encourage any Ohioan who is experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis -- or their family members -- to call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to reach a trained specialist who can offer help and support. After connecting, those reaching out for help will be greeted by a warm, friendly, compassionate counselor who stands ready to listen and provide support.

For more information, visit 988.ohio.gov

If you or someone you know needs support now, call, text or chat the 988 Lifeline.

#WCPO9Sponsor