988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline of Ohio

Posted at 3:15 PM, May 20, 2024
In times of emotional distress, you now have a lifeline: 988.

Crisis looks very different from one person to the next. That’s why the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline of Ohio encourage any Ohioan who is experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis -- or their family members -- to call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to reach a trained specialist who can offer help and support. After connecting, those reaching out for help will be greeted by a warm, friendly, compassionate counselor who stands ready to listen and provide support.

For more information, visit 988.ohio.gov

