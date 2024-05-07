988: Ohio's Lifeline for Mental Health Crisis Support

In times of emotional distress, you now have a lifeline: 988.

Crisis looks very different from one person to the next. That’s why the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline of Ohio encourage any Ohioan who is experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis -- or their family members -- to call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to reach a trained specialist who can offer help and support. After connecting, those reaching out for help will be greeted by a warm, friendly, compassionate counselor who stands ready to listen and provide support.

For more information, visit 988.ohio.gov

