May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Ohio is leading the way with its 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Director LeeAnne Cornyn joined Pete Scalia to share how this free, confidential service is saving lives by providing quick, compassionate mental health support to people across the state.

Call, text or chat 988 for free, confidential mental health support – anytime. For more information, visit 988.ohio.gov

#WCPO9Sponsor