8th Annual Laughter is the Best Medicine presented by Window World

We all need a good laugh right about now, but what if that entertainment could also help kids in need? Well it can!
Laughter is the Best Medicine, presented by Window World of Cincinnati, benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Enjoy an evening full of entertainment from Magician Keith Moeller and Comedian Josh Sneed along with a buffet dinner and drinks, all for a good cause!
The event is on Sept. 17 at 6:45pm at the Newport Syndicate, get tickets at windowworldcincinnati.com
