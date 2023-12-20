85 Years of Saving Lives in Our Community

Hoxworth Blood Center is celebrating 85 years of savings lives close to home! As a token of appreciation and to celebrate, Hoxworth will be gifting all blood and platelet donors with Hoxworth lounge pants at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers. To learn more and to schedule your donation, visit hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..