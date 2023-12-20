85 Years of Saving Lives in Our Community
Posted at 2:59 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Hoxworth Blood Center is celebrating 85 years of savings lives close to home! As a token of appreciation and to celebrate, Hoxworth will be gifting all blood and platelet donors with Hoxworth lounge pants at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers. To learn more and to schedule your donation, visit hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910
