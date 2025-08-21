5th annual Honor ride supports local heroes
Ride with purpose: Easterseals Redwood’s 5th annual Honor Ride returns August 23 at Miami Whitewater Forest to raise funds and support local veterans.
Ride with purpose! Easterseals Redwood’s 5th annual Honor Ride takes place on August 23 at Miami Whitewater Forest in Harrison. Participants can ride, donate, or purchase a ribbon or yard sign to show support. Learn more and register today at www.honoryourvet.net
