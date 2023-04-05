Watch Now
46th Annual First Lady’s Commemorative Egg

Nothing says springtime joy like continuing your family’s egg decorating traditions or enjoying a delicious brunch with your loved ones. When it comes to Easter season, real eggs are essential. Eggs make Easter traditions and recipes extra special and America’s egg farmers are working hard to make sure eggs can be at the table for all celebrations.

In the weeks leading up to Easter, egg farmers from across America have donated more than 5.5 million eggs to local food banks as part of their Fighting Hunger by the Dozens initiative. Continuing a nearly five-decade tradition, America’s egg farmers are presenting Dr. Jill Biden with the 2023 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 10.

Emily Metz, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, joined Pete Scalia to discuss the legacy and history of the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg.

For more information, visit www.incredibleegg.com

#wcpo9sponsor

