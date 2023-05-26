Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The 45th annual Concours d'Elegance is a nationally recognized car show that highlights some of the most spectacular automobiles and motorcycles of all time. It's happening Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Ault Park. Pete Scalia met with Board Member, Mark Fisk, to learn more!

200 premier collector vehicles are displayed in the formal gardens of this historic park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field. The show features an automotive art show, brunch, and craft beer garden. This is the longest continuously-running Concours d'Elegance outside of the West Coast, and fourth longest in America!

For more information, visit www.OhioConcours.com

