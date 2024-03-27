30 Meals $8.99 or Less at Bob Evans

During a time of economic difficulties and rising food prices, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen, the home of America’s Farm Fresh, is committed to keeping the entire family full and happy for less. Guests can find over 30 breakfast, lunch and dinner combinations for $8.99 or less. Sunrise Savers Breakfast starts at $5.19, Pick 2 Lunch Combos start at $8.99, and Dinner Bell Plates start as low as $7.99. These farm fresh meals are available now at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery. For more information or to find a location near you, please visit BobEvans.com

#WCPO9Sponsor