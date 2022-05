This year marks the 43rd annual recognition of outstanding businesswomen in Cincinnati through the YWCA Career Women of Achievement Award Program.

The event has grown to be the largest luncheon event at Duke Energy Convention Center and throughout the midwest, featuring nationally recognized speakers and drawing an average of 2,000 attendees, using the full capacity of the center. However, due to Covid-19, this year's event will be televised and streamed on WCPO 9.

#WCPO9Sponsor