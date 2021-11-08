Medicare Open Enrollment is happening now through December 7th and this year, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kroger Health, the healthcare division of the Kroger Co., will offer new 2022 Medicare Advantage plans with benefits and services to address an individual’s whole-health needs. Elena McFann, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicare business and Dr. Marc Watkins, Chief Medical Officer of Kroger Health, talked about why these new plans are being offered on top of traditional coverage, the “food as medicine” approach, and helped people learn what benefits may best fit their healthcare needs.

