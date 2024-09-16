11th Annual Laugher is the Best Medicine

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get ready to laugh for a cause! Pete Scalia sits down with John Oslica from Window World Cincinnati to talk about their upcoming comedy event, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. With auction items, inspiring stories, and lots of laughter, it’s a night you won’t want to miss at the 11th annual Laughter is the Best Medicine. For more information and tickets, visit www.windowworldcincinnati.com

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..