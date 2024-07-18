11th Annual Chick-fil-A "Stuff The Bus Challenge"

Donate school supplies and get FREE Chick-fil-A! Join the 11th Annual "Stuff The Bus Challenge" on today, July 18 from 11 AM-7 PM at Chick-fil-A Fort Wright, Mall Road, and Newport.

This year, NKY schools and Chick-fil-A ask that the community only donate these requested items:



Pencil boxes/pouches

Dry erase markers

Crayola crayons

Folder: 2 pocket with prongs

Composition notebooks



Check out Pete Scalia's interview with Jess Dykes from Kenton County Schools and Brent Linn from Chick-fil-A Fort Wright to learn more or visit cfacincynky.com

Fort Wright 3436 Madison Pike Route 17, Ft Wright, KY 41017

Mall Road 8050 Mall Rd. Florence, KY 41042

Newport Pavillion 95 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071