11th Annual Chick-fil-A "Stuff The Bus Challenge"

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Donate school supplies and get FREE Chick-fil-A! Join the 11th Annual "Stuff The Bus Challenge" on today, July 18 from 11 AM-7 PM at Chick-fil-A Fort Wright, Mall Road, and Newport.

This year, NKY schools and Chick-fil-A ask that the community only donate these requested items:

  • Pencil boxes/pouches
  • Dry erase markers
  • Crayola crayons
  • Folder: 2 pocket with prongs
  • Composition notebooks

Check out Pete Scalia's interview with Jess Dykes from Kenton County Schools and Brent Linn from Chick-fil-A Fort Wright to learn more or visit cfacincynky.com

Fort Wright 3436 Madison Pike Route 17, Ft Wright, KY 41017
Mall Road 8050 Mall Rd. Florence, KY 41042
Newport Pavillion 95 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071

