We all scream for ice cream: Loveland Dairy Whip announces its opening date for the year

LOVELAND, Ohio — With warmer temperatures on the horizon, one local ice cream shop has announced its opening date for the year.
Loveland Dairy Whip, a family-owned business, will open its doors on March 1.
The shop uses a premium mix to make several specialty soft-serve ice-cream desserts. Loveland Dairy Whip also serves eight ice cream flavors in addition to vanilla and chocolate. Some of the sweet treats you can find at the shop are:
- Blue moon ice cream
- E.T. Parfay
- Cake batter ice cream
- Hot fudge brownie
- Strawberry shortcake
Parents can also order more kid-friendly desserts like the clown sundae or the gummy monster.
You can also reserve Loveland Dairy Whip's miniLDW, a concession trailer, for special occasions.
The store will be open every day from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. until the last weekend in September. For more information on the shop or to reserve the miniLDW, click here.
