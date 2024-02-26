We all scream for ice cream: Loveland Dairy Whip announces its opening date for the year

LOVELAND, Ohio — With warmer temperatures on the horizon, one local ice cream shop has announced its opening date for the year.

Loveland Dairy Whip, a family-owned business, will open its doors on March 1.

The shop uses a premium mix to make several specialty soft-serve ice-cream desserts. Loveland Dairy Whip also serves eight ice cream flavors in addition to vanilla and chocolate. Some of the sweet treats you can find at the shop are:



Blue moon ice cream

E.T. Parfay

Cake batter ice cream

Hot fudge brownie

Strawberry shortcake

Parents can also order more kid-friendly desserts like the clown sundae or the gummy monster.

You can also reserve Loveland Dairy Whip's miniLDW, a concession trailer, for special occasions.

The store will be open every day from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. until the last weekend in September. For more information on the shop or to reserve the miniLDW, click here.