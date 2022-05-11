Cincinnati alternative rock band Lung return from tour to rock out at MOTR

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati band Lung have been touring the country for almost two months in support of their recent album “Come Clean Right Now.” Wednesday night, they return home to rock the walls off MOTR Pub in Over-the-Rhine.

The “cinematic alternative” duo is made up of opera-trained singer and cellist Kate Wakefield and rock drummer Daisy Caplan.

Wakefield’s cello is a defining element of Lung’s sound. While cello is not a frequently featured instrument in rock, she says she finds it liberating.

“It’s really versatile, I don’t know why more rock bands don’t use them,” Wakefield said.

Wakefield’s talent at cello has also afforded her lots of collaborations with local artists like Jess Lamb, Wonky Tonk, and Wussy, saying “in the Cincinnati area, it’s really fun when you play the cello because everyone wants you to play on their album.”

“Come Clean Right Now” was written over the course of the pandemic as Caplan urged Wakefield to send ideas back and forth over the internet.

“The pandemic was unexpected. Everything shut down and we canceled tours. I was pretty bummed out, but Daisy knows that it cheers me up when I write music,” Wakefield said. “It was the coping mechanism of the early pandemic for us.”

On the album, Lung forms a layered cinematic sound that floats on top of heavy rhythms and harmonized vocals that are at times both dreamy and intense.

“Come Clean Right Now” is available on CD and vinyl from local record label Sofa Burn, as well as streaming platforms.

Before hitting the road, Lung stopped by The Lodge KY to perform five songs from their new album for WCPO Lounge Acts.

If you go:

Lung, with A Deer Horse, Machine

Wed 5/11, 9 p.m.

MOTR Pub, 1345 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Free, 21+

To find out more visit https://www.lungtheband.com/.

