Jess Lamb and the Factory use vinyl and music to celebrate Thanksgiving and Black Friday

CINCINNATI — For local music fans, Jess Lamb and the Factory are a staple of Cincinnati music. Others may remember Lamb from Season 14 of American Idol.

This Thanksgiving, the band will help celebrate with music.

The group teamed up with Arnold’s Bar and Grill, Neltner Small Batch, Otto Printing and Mus-i-col Records to offer hand-crafted limited edition 7-inch vinyl records. The records feature two songs from Jess Lamb and the Factory and the sleeves were hand dipped at Maker’s Mark. They’ll be giving away 150 on opaque red vinyl.

Jess Lamb and the Factory will take the Arnold’s stage Wednesday at 8 p.m. Records will also be available then.

FACEBOOK EVENT: Maker's Mark Presents: Thanksgiving Eve w/ Jess Lamb & the Factory

A limited number of copies pressed on clear, pink and black splatter vinyl will be available at local record stores Shake It Records, Everybody's Records, Plaid Room Records, Torn Light Records and Herzog Records on Black Friday.

The 7-inch record features music from the band’s 2020 album, You Are.



You can watch Jess Lamb and the Factory perform songs from You Are live for WCPO Lounge Acts in the video player above.

Recorded during the lockdown, You Are contains a collection of what Lamb calls “misplaced songs.”

Making music during a pandemic can be a challenge.

“I felt like I needed to be more calm and centered and still,” Lamb said.

Keyboardist and producer Warren Harrison found a silver lining. “Honestly, it’s been a great opportunity to not be distracted by gigs,” he said.

The album’s first single, “Beautiful” has been called a “celebration of personal empowerment.” The track features a collaboration with rapper and activist Siri Imani.



Lamb describes the track as “a bunch of sisters telling each other ‘you are beautiful, you are powerful, you can make it.” Adding, “it’s a mantra for us all.”

Upcoming Jess Lamb and the Factory performances:

Vinyl release:

November 24, 8-11 p.m.

Arnold's Bar and Grill

210 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Alchemy Fest:

November 26, 8-8:30 p.m.

Arts' OTA

2141 Central Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45214

Holiday pop-up concert:

December 4, 5:00 p.m.

Findlay Market

1801 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Get more info about Jess Lamb and the Factory at https://www.jesslamb.com/