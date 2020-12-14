LIVE: Beshear gives COVID-19 update Monday at 4 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his regular briefing on Kentucky's coronavirus response Monday at 4 p.m.

One of the first of five COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in Kentucky on Monday morning, and the first vaccine doses were administered to frontline healthcare workers at University of Louisville Hospital.

"This means that today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19," the governor said. "We are going to defeat this virus in 2021. It is going to happen, and today was the start of that."

Kentucky plans to distribute its first vaccines to residents and staff in long-term care facilities as well as healthcare workers. Educators and school staff will be third in line to receive vaccines, and plans to distribute doses to those individuals are forthcoming.

St. Elizabeth Edgewood is expected to receive its first vaccine doses on Wednesday, Beshear said.

Restrictions on indoor dining and capacity limits for venues, gyms and other Kentucky businesses also expired on Monday. Read more about Kentucky's current capacity limits for those facilities here.

Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate dipped below 9% for the first time in nearly a month. After falling for eight straight days, Kentucky's COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped to 8.86% on Friday, the lowest rate seen since Nov. 13.

Since the start of the pandemic, 223,104 COVID-19 cases and 2,207 virus-related deaths have been reported statewide.

Kentucky's fatality rate, the proportion of people who die out of people who test positive for the virus, is down to 0.99% from 1.25% this time last month.

Hospitalizations remained high Sunday, with 1,712 Kentuckians currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 434 people in intensive care units and 234 on ventilators. Beshear said last week that inpatient and ICU bed capacity has become a concern, especially in Northern Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Southern Kentucky counties.

Using the state's contact tracing database, NKY Health reports 3,304 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, with 15,311 people who have recovered from the virus on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 128 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Where to get tested for free in NKY

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offer free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing. To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here.

