Starting today, Ky. bars, restaurants can resume some indoor dining

Starting Monday, Kentucky bars and restaurants can resume some indoor dining, as Gov. Andy Beshear's latest COVID-19 restrictions expired at midnight.

Indoor dining will reopen at 50% capacity, but patrons must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Bars and restaurants will have to stop serving at 11 p.m. and will have to close by midnight.

Venues, theaters, event spaces, gyms and pools can also reopen at 50% capacity.

In Northern Kentucky, the Campbell and Kenton County libraries are reopening their branches. Masks are required, and occupancy will be limited.

Gatherings in the state are still limited to eight people from no more than two households.

Gov. Beshear is expected to release new guidance for schools in the coming days.