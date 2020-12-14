Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Starting today, Ky. bars, restaurants can resume some indoor dining

Capacity limited to 50%
items.[0].image.alt
Masks in bars
Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 07:29:26-05

Starting Monday, Kentucky bars and restaurants can resume some indoor dining, as Gov. Andy Beshear's latest COVID-19 restrictions expired at midnight.

Indoor dining will reopen at 50% capacity, but patrons must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Bars and restaurants will have to stop serving at 11 p.m. and will have to close by midnight.

Venues, theaters, event spaces, gyms and pools can also reopen at 50% capacity.

In Northern Kentucky, the Campbell and Kenton County libraries are reopening their branches. Masks are required, and occupancy will be limited.

Gatherings in the state are still limited to eight people from no more than two households.

Gov. Beshear is expected to release new guidance for schools in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Local News

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes co-anchor Adrian Whitsett!