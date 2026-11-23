The news of Nvidia reinstating co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after his affair with a possible Chinese spy is not the first time drama rattled the boardroom of a major company in the global marketplace.

Nvidia announced his reinstatement as president and CEO Monday morning just before the opening bell on Wall Street, following a unanimous vote by the company's board of directors. The company said the board voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings that satisfied directors about his honesty and ability to lead the company.

But Huang is not the first CEO to resign or be ousted from a company after a scandal.

A look at five CEOs fired or forced to resign from companies they founded and/or ran

Andy Byron

Career in technology began in 2015. He became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023.

What happened: In July 2025, a viral video captured him with Astronomer Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on a "kiss cam" at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium. Following the incident and being placed on leave, Byron resigned as CEO in July 2025. Cabot also resigned her position. Cabot later clarified in an interview that both had separated from their spouses prior to the kiss cam incident.

Current status: In Nov. 2026 Byron started working with software development company Materialize as chief revenue officer.

Sam Altman

Altman founded OpenAI in 2015 to compete with Google’s AI technology.

AP OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman speaks at the AI Summit in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

What happened: On Nov. 17, 2023, OpenAI board of directors ousted the CEO and Founder, staying in a blog post:

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Current status: Days after the announcement the company’s president left and current employees posted an open letter to the board threatening to leave the company to follow Altman to Microsoft. Soon, some board members doubted the decision, and by Nov. 21, a new agreement reinstated Altman and the company’s president with provisions including the departure of some board members and an independent investigation into their allegations. He remains CEO.

Adam Neuman

Neuman Founded WeWork in 2010. The company provides coworking spaces in physical and virtual spaces in 125 cities across the globe.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork and Flow, speaks at the America Business Forum, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

What happened: After initially growing quickly, by 2018 WeWork lost $2 billion over the year, something many blamed on Neumann’s eccentric leadership and excessive spending. In 2019, Neumann started the process to take the company public, Investors started taking deeper looks at Neumann’s spending. Leadership, bankers, and investors urged the delay of the IPO.Neuman resigned after a lengthy board meeting.

Current status: The company filed for bankruptcy in 2023 but emerged from bankruptcy in May 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reached break-even EBITDA for the first time, although it still was not profitable.

Travis Kalanick

Kalanick co-founded Uber in 2009 after being frustrated with taxis and the expense of hiring drivers.

Paul Sakuma FILE - In this July 10, 2012 file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The New York Times and other media are reporting Sunday, June 11, 2017, that Uber's board is considering placing Kalanick, the CEO of the ride-hailing company, on leave. (AP Photo/Paul Sakluma, File)

What happened: By 2014, Kalanick’s reputation in the business industry suffered after workplace culture, sexual harassment and aggressive behavior by Kalanick became public. Initially he announced plans for a leave of absence, but a letter from five major shareholders of the company led Kalanick to resign in June 2017.

Current status: Kalanick eventually severed all connections to Uber and sold 90% of his stock in the company.

Steve Easterbrook

Easterbrook was promoted to CEO in 2015 after serving as chief brand officer.

Richard Drew/AP FILE - McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2017. On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, a Delaware judge dismissed claims against directors of McDonald’s in a shareholder lawsuit challenging their handling of sexual harassment by Easterbrook and the company’s former top human resources executive. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

What happened: Easterbrook emphasized technological innovation and had huge success during his tenure. In 2019 he wrote a letter to employees acknowledging he had a consensual relationship with an employee, a violation of the company policy. After an investigation into the relationship the board voted to fire Easterbrook. At the time he kept his compensation package worth more than $40 million.

Current status: In 2020, the company learned Easterbrook had another sexual relationship with a subordinate and liked about it to the board and removed evidence from his phone. This led to a drawn-out lawsuit that ended in 2021 when Easterbrook paid McDonald’s $105 million.

John Schnatter

Schnatter founded Papa John’s in 1984.

Jason Merritt LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Papa Johns Pizza Founder John Schnatter arrives at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

What happened: He came under fire in 2017 over comments he made on the company’s third quarter earnings call. He said the NFL hurt Papa John’s over the handling of the ‘take a knee’ protests over police brutality. He said NFL demonstrated poor leadership.

Many accused the company of racism based on the remarks and white supremacist groups rallied around the pizza chain. Schnatter stepped down as CEO over the backlash but remained chairman of the board. In May 2018 Schnatter confirmed he used the n-word while on a conference call with Papa John executives and a marketing agency. He used it during a role-playing exercise to prevent further PR snafus. "News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true," he said. "Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society." He resigned as chairman days later.

Current status: Schnatter finished his term as agreed and since leaving Papa John’s has sold a majority of his stock, and sued for access to records surrounding his removal.