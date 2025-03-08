WATCH: Vice President JD Vance confronts Cincinnati protesters, condemns them on social media

CINCINNATI — Vice President JD Vance is condemning protesters that he says followed him Saturday while he was walking with his daughter.

Vance is in Cincinnati this weekend, and several roadways in Walnut Hills, where Vance and his family reside, are shut down. Security checkpoints have also been set up. WCPO has reached out to Vance's team to learn why he is in Cincinnati this weekend, but we have not heard back.

Vance posted to X writing, "Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of 'Slava Ukraini' protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared."

"Slava Ukraini" is a Ukrainian national salute that translates to "Glory to Ukraine."

Instead of ignoring the protesters, Vance said he decided to speak with them "in hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone," he wrote.

"It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you're chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you're a s—t person," Vance wrote on X.

Vance's post about the protesters came as dozens of people, many waving Ukrainian flags, rallied along William Howard Taft Road in Walnut Hills.

WCPO has obtained video from one of the protesters approached by Vance. Ann Henry, who took the video, claims that Vance's X post is a complete fabrication of the incident and that they spontaneously passed him as they were headed to the nearby protest.

In the video, several protesters ask Vance questions regarding the war in Ukraine and Russia.

"We think it's in the best interest of our (own people) and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop," Vance said.

Vance also said Russia "certainly" invaded Ukraine in 2022, something that contradicts President Donald Trump's comments claiming Ukraine started the war.

When protesters said the the U.S. is selling the Ukrainians out, Vance said he disagrees.

"With respect, ma'am, I disagree," Vance said. "I think that what we're doing is we're actually forcing a diplomatic settlement."

You can watch the full video of Vance and the protesters below:

Vice President JD Vance confronts protesters while walking near Cincinnati residence

Diana Ewald, a Ukrainian native who's lived in Cincinnati for 25 years and was a part of Saturday's rally, told us she's fighting for democracy.

"My whole family still lives in Ukraine," she said. "I'm embarrassed as an American Ukrainian to see what's happening in America and how we're abandoning our allies."

Organizers of the protest were also at the location Friday evening, and they plan to return Sunday afternoon as well.