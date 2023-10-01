Watch Now
Investigators: Body of missing 18-year-old recovered from Great Miami River

The man disappeared while swimming Saturday
HCSO: Swimmer missing in Great Miami River; multiple search and rescue teams scoured the water for hours
Posted at 9:39 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:58:02-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The search for the body of a missing 18-year-old is over.

The man went missing Saturday around 5:40 p.m. while swimming in the Whitewater River, a tributary of the Great Miami River, according to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said he was observed swimming in the middle of the river near US 50 and Kilby Road when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team recovered his body from the Great Miami River just south of the Lawrenceburg bridge, investigators said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified him as Bereiasa Gabriel.

