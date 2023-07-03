Fireworks laws: Here's what fireworks are legal to set off this Fourth of July

It's almost the Fourth of July, which means two things are certain: People in the Tri-State will be celebrating and fireworks will be set off.

Sometimes those two things will happen at the same time as residents in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky celebrate the nation's Independence Day.

But are the fireworks set off by people in neighborhoods, on properties and throughout the Tri-State legal? Well, that varies based on where in the Greater Cincinnati region you live.

Ohio:

Ohio's laws on this changed last year and the 2023 July 4th holiday is only the second year since new regulations took place.

In 2022, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that loosened fireworks laws in the state, which used to restrict fireworks usage to just trick and novelty items, like sparklers or smoke bombs.

Now, however, Ohioans can set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays — including Independence Day. The new laws allow residents in Ohio to set those fireworks off on July 3, 4 and 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following.

But there's a catch — local governments are still able to restrict dates and times people can set off those consumer-grade fireworks, or they can ban them completely. Within Cincinnati's city limits, for example, only fireworks designated as "trick and novelty" are allowed — akin to Ohio's state laws before the 2022 change.

Each municipality in Ohio can set its own restrictions on dates and times when people can set off fireworks as well, so residents looking to light up the skies above their homes this holiday should double check local ordinances and regulations first.

Here are some of the state's parameters for fireworks use:



No one under the age of 18 can handle or discharge fireworks

No one under the age of 18 can be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks

Fireworks cannot be used by anyone in possession or under the influence of alcohol

Aerial devices must be 150 feet from spectators

Non-aerial devices must be at least 50 feet from spectators

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or school property

Fireworks cannot be used if the region is under drought conditions or weather hazards

Indiana:

Indiana allows all “consumer fireworks that comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations of the U.S. Consumer Products Commission.”

Fireworks can only be used or purchased by someone 18 years of age or older and can only be used on the user's property or the property of someone who granted permission for the fireworks.

They also must be at least 200 feet from any structure, vehicle or other person when ignited.

Residents can only use fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on days that are not holidays. On holidays like 4th of July, Memorial Day and New Year’s, people can use firework from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Kentucky:

The following are permitted in Kentucky: “rockets and bottle rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles and mines. Ground and hand-help sparkling devices (dipped stick or wire sparklers), cylindrical and cone fountain, illuminating torch, wheel, ground spinner, flitter sparkler, smoke, novelties, trick noisemakers and audible ground devices."

Restrictions vary around larger fireworks — some require a permit.

Like Ohio, however, restrictions in Kentucky can further extend to what counties and individual municipalities have deemed allowed. Each county can have its own restrictions and, within that, cities can also issue restrictions on times fireworks can be used and which types are allowed.

Most larger cities in Kentucky still do not allow larger fireworks to be shot without a permit. Residents should check with their local laws before planning their at-home fireworks celebration.