RIPLEY COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash on I-74 westbound in Ripley County, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles put out the alert around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The westbound lanes near Lammers Pike and Merkel Road were closed for hours as investigators worked to reconstruct the crash, ISP said.

The highway reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not said if they know what led up to the crash.