Here's when we could see some vibrant fall colors

Do you feel like the fall leaf change is happening slowly? It's a comment I've been hearing while I'm out and about so I wanted to get a look at the current leaf report, next weeks forecast and when leaves should be at their peak!

Our fall foliage color change is considered "minimal/low" so far. Part of this is due to the recent stretch of warmer than average days. Also, we've been on the drier side too. Both conditions can lead to a slow down in the color change and mute the color all together.

Here's this weeks regional report. Cincinnati is listed as "low color".

BARON WEATHER October 9th Fall Color Report



Here's next weeks region report. Cincinnati is once again still waiting for fall color to show up. But you'll start to notice the leaves changing more to the north closer to Dayton and Columbus.

WCPO Fall color forecast for next week



We typically see peak fall color at the end of October and this is on track for this year. I've checked multiple sources and all are pointing at the week of October 31 to be our peak fall color of 2023.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========