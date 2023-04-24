Watch Now
NewsYour Health Matters

Actions

Phone bank to help with questions about Medicare

OSHIIP logo
OSHIIP
OSHIIP logo
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 15:08:42-04

If you're seeking to understand more about your Medicare insurance options and benefits, WCPO has partnered up with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) to host a phone bank for help.

The phone bank opens at 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Just call 513-840-WCPO (9276) to get through to a representative and as any questions you have.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one Medicare counseling. Last year, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $46 million by helping identify suitable Medicare coverage options and financial assistance programs.

For more information, click here.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
New charges for man indicted in I-275 crash that killed three people Police identify man who died after driving into Ohio River during police chase PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in the Tri-State

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.