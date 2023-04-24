Phone bank to help with questions about Medicare

If you're seeking to understand more about your Medicare insurance options and benefits, WCPO has partnered up with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) to host a phone bank for help.

The phone bank opens at 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Just call 513-840-WCPO (9276) to get through to a representative and as any questions you have.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one Medicare counseling. Last year, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $46 million by helping identify suitable Medicare coverage options and financial assistance programs.

